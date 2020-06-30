Leo Geheb
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leo Geheb
Leo "Pop Pop" Herman Geheb, 79, of Fort Smith passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, in a North Little Rock hospital. He was born Aug. 15, 1940, in Barling to James A. and Bertha M. (Heim) Geheb Sr. He was the owner and operator of Geheb's Service Station in Fort Smith and a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Jackie Meenan, Jerry Schwartz and Dorothy Parker; two brothers, Jimmy and Ralph Geheb; and a brother-in-law, Bill Meenan.
He is survived by a daughter, Ruth Berryhill and husband Stuart of North Little Rock; a sister, Shirley Donnohue and husband Max of Mulberry; two grandchildren, Caitlin and Conall Berryhill; and numerous nieces and nephews, including Cindy and Rick Whitlow, who provided him with great comfort and care over the last several years.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 2 at St. Boniface Catholic Church with burial at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Rosary will be said at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Chuck, David, Jimmie and Dustin Burger.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 646-5555
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved