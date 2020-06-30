Leo Geheb
Leo "Pop Pop" Herman Geheb, 79, of Fort Smith passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, in a North Little Rock hospital. He was born Aug. 15, 1940, in Barling to James A. and Bertha M. (Heim) Geheb Sr. He was the owner and operator of Geheb's Service Station in Fort Smith and a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Jackie Meenan, Jerry Schwartz and Dorothy Parker; two brothers, Jimmy and Ralph Geheb; and a brother-in-law, Bill Meenan.
He is survived by a daughter, Ruth Berryhill and husband Stuart of North Little Rock; a sister, Shirley Donnohue and husband Max of Mulberry; two grandchildren, Caitlin and Conall Berryhill; and numerous nieces and nephews, including Cindy and Rick Whitlow, who provided him with great comfort and care over the last several years.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 2 at St. Boniface Catholic Church with burial at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Rosary will be said at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Chuck, David, Jimmie and Dustin Burger.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.