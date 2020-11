Or Copy this URL to Share

Leo Good

Leo Good, 77, of Fort Smith died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.

He leaves to cherish his memory three sons, Carlas Good (Brandi), Andre Good (Sharon) and Greg Good; two daughters, Tracey Stewart and Samantha Good; a brother, James Hardin; a sister, Ruby Pearline Holmes; two brothers-in-law, Frank Johnson III and Hannibal B. Johnson; a sister-in-law, Barbara Hardin (Marvin); 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; and many cousins and friends.

Celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at Harvest Time Tabernacle, 3100 Briarcliff Ave., Fort Smith.

Public walk-through will be 1-8 p.m. Wednesday at Rowell-Parish Mortuary, 611 N. Ninth St., Fort Smith.



