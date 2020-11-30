1/1
Leo Good
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leo Good
Leo Good, 77, of Fort Smith died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.
He leaves to cherish his memory three sons, Carlas Good (Brandi), Andre Good (Sharon) and Greg Good; two daughters, Tracey Stewart and Samantha Good; a brother, James Hardin; a sister, Ruby Pearline Holmes; two brothers-in-law, Frank Johnson III and Hannibal B. Johnson; a sister-in-law, Barbara Hardin (Marvin); 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; and many cousins and friends.
Celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at Harvest Time Tabernacle, 3100 Briarcliff Ave., Fort Smith.
Public walk-through will be 1-8 p.m. Wednesday at Rowell-Parish Mortuary, 611 N. Ninth St., Fort Smith.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rowell-Parish Mortuary
611 N 9Th St
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-9200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rowell-Parish Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 30, 2020
Leo Good was an amazing person. He always had a kind word and a bit of wisdom to share. Always had a smile on his face. Leo, may your soul find peace and your spirit forever soar. Blessed be my friend.
Lisa Cain
November 30, 2020
Leo was an awesome supervisor. He was so easy to work with. Prayers for his family and friends. I have great memories of him and his laugh.
Cindy Simpson
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved