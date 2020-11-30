Leo Good

Leo Good, 77, of Fort Smith died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.

He leaves to cherish his memory three sons, Carlas Good (Brandi), Andre Good (Sharon) and Greg Good; two daughters, Tracey Stewart and Samantha Good; a brother, James Hardin; a sister, Ruby Pearline Holmes; two brothers-in-law, Frank Johnson III and Hannibal B. Johnson; a sister-in-law, Barbara Hardin (Marvin); 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; and many cousins and friends.

Celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at Harvest Time Tabernacle, 3100 Briarcliff Ave., Fort Smith.

Public walk-through will be 1-8 p.m. Wednesday at Rowell-Parish Mortuary, 611 N. Ninth St., Fort Smith.



