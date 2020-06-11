Leo Owens

Leo "Catfish" Owens, 82, of Moffett died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Moffett.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Moffett School gymnasium with burial at Shady Grove Cemetery, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Muldrow.

He is survived by his wife, Edna; four daughters: Marsha Hatton and Sandra, Julie and Diana Owens; three sons, Darrell and Kevin Owens and Tracy Banks; 14 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



