Leo Owens
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leo Owens
Leo "Catfish" Owens, 82, of Moffett died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Moffett.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Moffett School gymnasium with burial at Shady Grove Cemetery, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Muldrow.
He is survived by his wife, Edna; four daughters: Marsha Hatton and Sandra, Julie and Diana Owens; three sons, Darrell and Kevin Owens and Tracy Banks; 14 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved