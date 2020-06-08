Leo Villines Sr.
The Rev. Leo Villines Sr., 74, of Clarksville passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, at his home. He was born Dec. 29, 1945, in Blue Mouse, Okla., to James William and Anna Lee (Humphrey) Villines. He was a former pastor at Hunt Gospel Tabernacle and Jamestown Assembly of God.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Shirley Ann Villines; four brothers, Charles, Garland, William Matthew and his twin Cleo Villines; and a grandson, J.J.
Survivors include his wife, Doris June Villines of the home; a daughter, LaJeana Reynolds and husband Tristan of Clarksville; five sons, Leo Villines Jr. and wife Alisha, Samuel Villines and wife Jessica and Larry Riley and wife Sarah, all of Clarksville, Michael Riley of Lonoke and Roy Gene Williams and wife Tonya of Lamar; three sisters, Georgie West, Magdalene Riggs and Vina Moore; two brothers, Irie and Danny Ray Villines; 16 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 12 at Czarnikow Cemetery in Sequoyah County, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Pallbearers will be his grandchildren.
Honorary pallbearer is George Higby.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.