Roberts Funeral Home
127 W 4Th St
Booneville, AR 72927
(479) 675-3388
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
127 W 4Th St
Booneville, AR 72927
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Booneville , AR
View Map
Leon Boersma Jr.


1924 - 2020
Leon Boersma Jr. Obituary
Leon Boersma Jr.
Leon James Boersma Jr. was born Oct. 29, 1924, in Bird City, Kan., to Leon James Sr. and Francis Irene Miller Boersma. He passed from his earthly life on Feb. 12, 2020, in Fort Smith, at the age of 95 years old. Until his passing, he resided at his home in Booneville.
Junior was raised in Kansas until he was around 8 years old, when they moved to Ione. At the age of 18, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he served as a tactical sergeant, in-flight mechanic and gunner for the 491st Bomber Group during World War II. He was discharged on Oct. 4, 1946.
In 1947, Junior met the love of his life, Velta Lee Chancellor, in Booneville, where he was a bus driver and mechanic. They married on Nov. 12, 1948, and were married until Velta's passing in Sept 2015. They were members of First Baptist Church in Booneville, where they devoted their time to the hospital clergy ministry.
Junior has been reunited with his wife, Velta, in heaven. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Leon James and Francis Boersma.
He is survived by a daughter, Deborah Gossett of Greenwood; a son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Linda Boersma of Booneville; two brothers, Keith and wife Arlene Boersma and Richard and wife Peggy Boersma, both of Booneville; a granddaughter, Andrea and husband Brian Reed of Fort Smith; four grandsons, Timothy and wife Jessica Gossett of Greenwood, Josh and wife Terri Ann Boersma of Booneville, Aubrey and wife Heather of Missouri and Daniel Boersma of Booneville; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Booneville with burial at Carolan Cemetery, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Visitation for Junior will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Roberts Funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 16, 2020
