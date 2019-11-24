Home

Smith Mortuary Inc
22 N Greenwood
Charleston, AR 72933
(479) 965-2212
1928 - 2019
Leon Brown Obituary
Leon Brown
William "Lonnie" Leon Brown, 91, of Lavaca passed away Nov. 24, 2019. He was born Aug. 20, 1928, to the late Joe Edward and Earta (Stubblefield) Brown. He was a member of United Methodist Church in Lavaca.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Tennie Mainer Brown.
Left to cherish his memory are two daughters, Holly Cook and Stacy Hardgrave and husband Hugh, both of Lavaca; a sister, Lou Helms of Lavaca; four grandchildren, Blake Cook, Tammy Cook, Hilary Richardson and Haley Jane Harris; eight great-grandchildren, Lexi, Zoe, Lucy Jane, Hoyt, Kaylor, Palmer Kate, Cash and Hollis; and a granddog, RubySue.
Funeral service officiated by Brother Landen Scoggins will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Smith Mortuary Chapel with burial to follow at Mayberry Cemetery in Central City, under the direction of Smith Mortuary.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Monday at Smith Mortuary.
Pallbearers will be Johnny Helms, Steve Helms, Ronnie Dixon, Greg Brown, Scott Brown, Eddie Brown, Jimmy Brown, Don Brown, Larry Brown and Stanley Brown.
Honorary pallbearers are Charlie Decker and Danny Gann.
Online condolences may be made at www.smithmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 25, 2019
