Leon McCoy
Leon (Brasier) McCoy, 93, of Barling passed away Monday, April 15, 2019, at a local hospital. She was born Sept. 8, 1925, in Danville to Charlie and Esther (King) Brasier. She was a retired cook for Fort Smith Public Schools and a member of Bluff Avenue Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Justin McCoy; her parents; one daughter, Linda Nicodemus; and one son, Larry McCoy.
She is survived by one son, Gary McCoy of Yorktown, Va.; one son-on-law, Ronald Nicodemus of Fort Smith; five grandchildren, David Nicodemus of Fort Smith, Rachael Nicodemus Owens of Spiro, Connie Gates of Goodyear, Ariz., and Vance and Roger McCoy; five great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law, Don McCoy of Birta; and one sister-in-law, Emmy Brasier.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday April 19, 2019, at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home Chapel in Fort Smith with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be Kenneth and Bill McCoy, Alex Gray, Cameron Ezell, Guy Gates and Josh Owens.
Memorials may be made to the , 1732 Moberly Lane, Bentonville, AR 72712.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 17, 2019