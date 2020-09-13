1/
Leon Owens
1963 - 2020-09-12
Leon Owens
Leon Owens, 57, of Altus, died Sept. 12, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service is at 2 p.m. today at Houston Cemetery in Alix, Ark., with Brother Mike Pennington officiating under direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.
He is survived by three sisters, Phyllis Cline and husband Jimmy of Altus, Leona Stepp and husband David of Kingston, Okla., and Mary Pike of Skagway, Alaska; and one brother, Darl Edward Whygle, Jr. and wife Crystal of Kingston, Okla.

Published in Times Record from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Shaffer Funeral Home
2315 W Commerical St
Ozark, AR 72949
