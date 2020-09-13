Or Copy this URL to Share

Leon Owens

Leon Owens, 57, of Altus, died Sept. 12, 2020, in Fort Smith.

Funeral service is at 2 p.m. today at Houston Cemetery in Alix, Ark., with Brother Mike Pennington officiating under direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.

He is survived by three sisters, Phyllis Cline and husband Jimmy of Altus, Leona Stepp and husband David of Kingston, Okla., and Mary Pike of Skagway, Alaska; and one brother, Darl Edward Whygle, Jr. and wife Crystal of Kingston, Okla.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store