|
|
Leon Resch
Leon Resch, 85, of Pocola passed away Oct. 28, 2019. He was born Sept. 21, 1934, in Flower Hill, Okla., to Willie Resch and Cecil Brewer Resch. He retired from the maintenance department at Flanders.
Leon was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Flora King and Carol Resch; and his wife, Shirley.
Leon and Shirley were separated on this Earth for 4 months and 17 days. After 51 years of marriage, two kids, nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, they were reunited on Oct. 28, 2019.
He is survived by a son, Randy Resch of Pocola; a daughter, Kim Lewis and husband Matthew of Fort Smith; three sisters, Nelle Higgins (Gene) and Daisy Davis (Veachel), both of Spiro, and Marilyn Cothran (Paul) of St. Joe, Fla.; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home with burial to follow at Barling City Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Viewing will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at Edwards Funeral Home.
Active pallbearers will be Raymond Moore, Brent Spessard, Jeremy Resch, Cody Resch, James McKinney and Dan Ivy.
Honorary pallbearer is Aaron Stone.
To place online condolences, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 31, 2019