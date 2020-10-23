Leon Rosin

Leon Rosin, 72, of Sallisaw died Oct. 22, 2020.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at South Bunch Cemetery.

He is survived by three daughters, Merianda Harwell and Adriana and Crystal Rosin; two sons, Rodney Pritchett and Aaron Rosin; a sister, Oleta Pritchett; six brothers, James Baldridge, Parker Johnson and Eddie, Carl, Johnny and Dewayne Rosin; 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.



