Leon Rosin
Leon Rosin
Leon Rosin, 72, of Sallisaw died Oct. 22, 2020.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at South Bunch Cemetery.
He is survived by three daughters, Merianda Harwell and Adriana and Crystal Rosin; two sons, Rodney Pritchett and Aaron Rosin; a sister, Oleta Pritchett; six brothers, James Baldridge, Parker Johnson and Eddie, Carl, Johnny and Dewayne Rosin; 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.

Published in Times Record from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
