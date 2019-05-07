Home

Booneville Funeral Service
1811 East Main Street
Booneville, AR 72927
479-675-3392
Leon West Obituary
Leon West
Leon West, 97, of Magazine, died May 5, 2019, at his home. He was born Nov. 22, 1921, in Yell County to Laura Edith Rogers and Burl Clemmons "B.C." West. Leon served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, with most of his service in the Pacific Theater. He participated in the commissioning of the USS Antietam aircraft carrier, sailing through the Panama Canal as the ship voyaged to the Pacific war zone. He returned from the war to marry and raise a family in Arkansas, living in Magazine for 70 years. He was a prolific gardener his entire life.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bertha Caroline Emberson; and infant son, Terry Lynn. He was also preceded in death by his parents; his infant brothers, Kenneth, Alec and Burl; his brothers, Troy, Amburs David "A.D.," Billy Joe, Bobby Charles and Rex; and his sisters, Betty Jean and Mildred Mae Reather.
He is survived by his son, Leon Jr. (Tawana); his daughter, Sharon "Shay" Turner; his son, Donald Ray; his four grandchildren, Richard and Michael Turner and Jason and Caroline West; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. He is also survived by his brothers, Paul Taylor (Iva Lea), John Daniel (Carolyn) and Robby Dale (Ann).
Burial will be at Ellington Cemetery in Magazine. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Booneville Funeral Service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be mailed to Ellington Cemetery Maintenance Fund, P.O. Box 383, Magazine, AR 72943.
Online guestbook is available at www.boonevillefuneralservice.com.
Published in Times Record on May 8, 2019
