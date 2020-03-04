|
Leona Bruce
Leona Elizabeth Bruce, 85, of Fort Smith passed away Friday, Feb 28, 2020, at her home. She was a homemaker and a member of First Baptist Church in Hartford.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Hugh Harger Jr. and David Harger; and two sisters, Juanita Hattabaugh and Bobbie Tangye.
Mrs. Bruce is survived by her husband of 63 years, Earl Bruce; a son, Randall Bruce and wife Karen of Fort Smith; a daughter, Stephanie Stinebaugh and husband Jim of Dayton; five grandchildren, Lydia Shepherd and husband Mason, Lauren Bruce, Alec Bruce, Claire Bruce and Kara Williams and husband Chance; and five great-grandchildren.
The family will hold a private service at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Contributions in Leona's memory may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at .
Published in Times Record on Mar. 5, 2020