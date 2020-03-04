Home

POWERED BY

Services
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Resources
More Obituaries for Leona Bruce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leona Bruce


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leona Bruce Obituary
Leona Bruce
Leona Elizabeth Bruce, 85, of Fort Smith passed away Friday, Feb 28, 2020, at her home. She was a homemaker and a member of First Baptist Church in Hartford.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Hugh Harger Jr. and David Harger; and two sisters, Juanita Hattabaugh and Bobbie Tangye.
Mrs. Bruce is survived by her husband of 63 years, Earl Bruce; a son, Randall Bruce and wife Karen of Fort Smith; a daughter, Stephanie Stinebaugh and husband Jim of Dayton; five grandchildren, Lydia Shepherd and husband Mason, Lauren Bruce, Alec Bruce, Claire Bruce and Kara Williams and husband Chance; and five great-grandchildren.
The family will hold a private service at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Contributions in Leona's memory may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at .
To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leona's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -