Leona Little
Leona Mae "Lee" (Hice) Little, 81, of Charleston passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, in a local hospital. She was a cook for a nursing home facility. She was of the Assembly of God faith.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Billy R. McKinney; her parents, John Henry and Neatter (Gray) Hice; and one son, Terry Lynn McKinney.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at Liberty Cemetery in Greenwood under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
She is survived by her husband, Ray Little of the home; one daughter, Anita Francis Collins and husband Tom of Van Buren; one son, Bill G. McKinney and wife Uvanna of Lakewood, Illinois; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Tom Collins, Bill McKinney, Johnny Hice, Robert Hice, Kenneth McGee, Michael Lawson, Jason Little and Sam Little.
The family will visit with relatives and friends Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on July 29, 2019