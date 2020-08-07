1/1
Leonard Ferguson
1930 - 2020
Leonard Ferguson
Leonard Glenn Ferguson, 90, of Fort Smith passed away Aug. 6, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born Feb. 5, 1930, in Kingsville, Texas, to Otis and Lorene Ferguson. He was a retired service representative from Kodak.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Virginia Ferguson; a daughter, Darlene Sines and husband Dale II; a son, John Ferguson and wife Samantha; a brother, Don Ferguson and wife Mandy; three grandchildren, Dale Sines III and wife Mandy, Karen Rudolph and husband Greg and Johnathan Ferguson; four great-grandchildren, Hannah Sines, Kinnison Sines, Keaton Rudolph and Jake Rudolph; three stepgrandchildren, Cecelia King and husband Dustin, Merissa Harbour and husband Zach and Joseph Lawson and wife Amanda; and 10 stepgreat-grandchildren, Steven, Addison, Ava, McKenzie, Bentley, Emberlynn, Colton, Rileigh, Maci and Axle.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12 at Woodland Cemetery in Kirvin, Texas, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Public viewing will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith, where the family will visit from 5:30-7 p.m.
Pallbearers will be John Ferguson, Dale Sines II, Dale Sines III, Greg Rudolph, Robert O'Dell and Dustin King.

Published in Times Record from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
