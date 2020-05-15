Home

Leonard Jones Obituary
Leonard Jones
Leonard Newton Jones, age 82, passed from this life on May 14, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was a member of Winfield Baptist Church, a hard worker and a loving husband, father and poppa. He worked as a rancher, truck driver, feed mill operator and live hauler for Tyson for many years. He married his sweetheart, Janice Marie Aynes, on June 29, 1958; they enjoyed 62 years together. He loved camping, hunting, fishing, gardening, spending time with family and friends and good country music.
He was a kind soul with a big heart and would do anything he could do to help someone. He could strike up a conversation with anybody. He will be gravely missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Icie Missouri Jones; two brothers, James and Douglas Jones; and many aunts and uncles.
Leonard leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Janice; a son, Justin Jones and wife Tammy of Waldron; a daughter, Terri Hattabaugh of Russellville; a grandson, Cody Parks; a granddaughter, Jessica Hattabaugh; a sister, Mary Francis Caenen and husband Henry; a sister-in-law, Vicky Jones of Kansas; and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and other family.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, May 18 at Martin Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Sehorn Cemetery, under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Waldron.
Visitation will be noon to 1:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Bruce Waddle, Dennis McCullom, Robert Slagle, Miles Dozier, Kirk Owens and Rodney Davis.
Honorary pallbearers are Gary Clepper, Buzz Morris and Troy and Greg Aynes.
Online condolences may be sent at www.martinfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on May 17, 2020
