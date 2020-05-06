Home

Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
Leota Phillips Obituary
Leota Phillips
Leota Nadine Phillips, 64, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at her home. She was a homemaker. She was native of Huntsville and lived in this area several years.
She is survived by four daughters, Velma Harris of Roland and Margaret Seabolt, Stephanie Wrye and Patty Welch, all of Van Buren; a son, Lonnie Tibbits of Fort Smith; two sisters, Winnona Rogers and husband Ronnie and Charlotte Phillips; and three brothers, Wayne Phillips and wife Lisa and Raymond and Charles Phillips.
Memorial service will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 9 at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on May 7, 2020
