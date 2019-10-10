|
|
Leotta Ponder
Leotta "Lee" Helen Ponder, 74, of Mountainburg passed from this life Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born July 25, 1945, in Lawrence, Kan. She was an licensed practical nurse and worked at numerous places in the area. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, camping, fishing and swimming.
She was preceded in death by a grandson, Timothy Henson Jr.; a brother, Charles Raymond Emmert; and her parents, Arthur "Chubby" Emmert and Helen Horsley.
She is survived by two daughters, Rona Boston and husband Wayne Adams of Mountainburg and Kimberly Bray of Seligman, Mo.; two sons, Robert Boston III and wife Susan of Denton, Texas, and Raymond Boston of Gainesville, Texas; 11 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Roberts Memorial Chapel in Booneville with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery in Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 9-10 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Doyle Bray, Raymond Boston, Wayne Adams and Nathan Biddy.
Online obituary is available at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 11, 2019