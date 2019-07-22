|
Leroy Deeds
Leroy Deeds, 79, of Fort Smith passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born Nov. 27, 1939, in Delaware, Ark. He retired from Van Buren Pipe Corp. He attended Glad Tidings Family Worship Center.
His parents, Ira and Linnie Deeds; six sisters; two brothers; and one granddaughter, Melissa Herring preceded him in death.
His wife, Judy; one son, Keith Deeds; two daughters, Lori Ellenbarger and Cristy Deeds; one brother, Sherman Deeds; and many nieces and nephews survive him.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Dora Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Betty Flurry, Jamie Flurry, Scott McKinney, Ryane Denzer, Howard Sivage and Everett Sivage.
The family will visit with friends 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on July 23, 2019