Leroy Hale Jr.
Leroy Hale Jr., 95, of Fort Smith died Thursday, April 11, 2019, in Pocola.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home Chapel with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
He is survived by two daughters, Doris Adams of Pocola and Linda Thrush of Fayetteville; two sons, Roy Hale of Russellville and Bobby Hale of Lavaca; a sister, Marie Durham of Fort Smith; 15 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 13, 2019
