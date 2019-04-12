Home

Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 646-5555
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Leroy Hale Jr. Obituary
Leroy Hale Jr.
Leroy Hale Jr., 95, of Fort Smith passed away April 11, 2019, in Pocola. He was born in Fort Smith to Lee Roy and Lillie (Honea) Hale. Leroy was a World War II Navy veteran and a member of the American Legion. He was a retired upholsterer at Kay Furniture. Leroy was of the Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Reba (Rouw) Hale; a daughter, Carolyn McMichael; a brother, Leo Hale; and a grandson, Chad Thrush.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home Chapel with burial with military honors at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his two daughters, Doris Adams and her husband Tom of Pocola and Linda Thrush and her husband Cecil of Fayetteville; two sons, Roy Hale and his wife Kay of Russellville and Bobby Hale of Lavaca; a sister, Marie Durham of Fort Smith; a sister-in-law, Mary Ruth Hale of Rudy; 15 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and his wonderful Fort Smith neighbors.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Fort Smith Salvation Army, 301 N. Sixth St., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 14, 2019
