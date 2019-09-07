Home

Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 646-5555
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
1943 - 2019
Leroy Stephens Jr. Obituary
Leroy Stephens Jr.
Leroy Stephens Jr. passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Hackett. He was born June 23, 1943, in Fort Smith to the late Leroy Stehpens Sr. and Paula (Holmes) Evans. He was a retired salesman for Anderson Wholesale and Glidewell Distributing.
Leroy is survived by three daughters, Brandy Cagle and Jennifer Sutton, both of Greenwood, and Lori Garcia of McAllen, Texas; two sons, Craig Stephens of Hackett and Michael Stephens of Fort Smith; four grandchildren, Grayson Stephens, Jaxson Stephens, Annalyse Sutton and Priscilla Hernadez; his stepmother, Verba Stephens; and may beloved friends.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Monday at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home of Fort Smith.
Donations may be made to the Leroy Stephens Jr. Burial Fund c/o Brandy Cagle at Arvest Bank account No. 31836308.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 8, 2019
