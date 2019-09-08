|
Leroy Stephens
Leroy Stephens Jr. died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Hackett.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
He is survived by three daughters, Brandy Cagle and Jennifer Sutton, both of Greenwood, and Lori Garcia of McAllen, Texas; two sons, Craig Stephens of Hackett and Michael Stephens of Fort Smith; his stepmother, Verba Stephens; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 9, 2019