Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 646-5555
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
View Map
Leroy Stephens Obituary
Leroy Stephens
Leroy Stephens Jr. died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Hackett.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
He is survived by three daughters, Brandy Cagle and Jennifer Sutton, both of Greenwood, and Lori Garcia of McAllen, Texas; two sons, Craig Stephens of Hackett and Michael Stephens of Fort Smith; his stepmother, Verba Stephens; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 9, 2019
