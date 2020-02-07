|
Leroy Tindle
Leroy Tindle, 86, of Van Buren passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born Sept. 16, 1933, in Van Buren to the late William and Myrtle Tindle. He was an ironworker and served in the U.S. Army.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce of the home; a daughter, Tanya Jones of Van Buren; a son, Terry Tindle and wife Linda of Van Buren; two grandchildren, Terry Tindle and Felicia Parker; and four great-grandchildren, Terry Tindle, Isaac Parker, Stella Parker and Mylee Tindle.
Funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Ronnie Isam, Willie Nichols, Billy Jones, Carl Tindle, Jesse Nichols and Larry Blount.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 9, 2020