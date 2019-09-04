|
Leroy Warren
Leroy Warren, 72, of Mulberry passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born Oct. 16, 1946, in Poteau to the late Arthur and Geneva Warren. He worked maintenance at Fort Chaffee and served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Warren; and two sisters, Janis Esttom and Karen Warren.
He is survived by a daughter, Amanda Fouts and husband Heath of Muldrow; four sons, Lonnie Warren, Aaron Warren and wife Robin and Justin Warren and wife Jennifer, all of Chickasaw, Okla., and Adam Warren and wife Ashley of Tomahawk, Ky.; 10 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 5, 2019