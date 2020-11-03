Lesia Walters

Lesia Carol Walters, 55, of Sallisaw died Oct. 31, 2020, in Sallisaw.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Akins Cemetery in Sallisaw.

She is survived by her husband, Dewayne; a daughter, Ashley Jiles; two sons, Dustin and Jeremy Walters; his father, A.C. Andrews; a sister, Kay Andrews; a brother, Robert Kuykendall; a stepsister; Darla Henry; two stepbrothers, Dale and Dean Henry; and six grandchildren.

Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 5-7 p.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store