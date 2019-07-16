|
Leslie Schossow
Leslie Lee Schossow, 71, of Barling passed from this life July 15, 2019, in Barling. She was born Oct. 25, 1947, in Sacramento, Calif. Leslie will be remembered for her loyalty, honesty and always being there for her children and family. She was the widow of David Schossow Jr.
Leslie is survived by her daughter, Candice Boitel of Fort Smith; her son, Paul Decker of Barling; as well as 15 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday July 19, 2019, at the U. S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
The family will greet friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Edwards Funeral Home. Services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Paul Decker, James Boitel, Jimmy Pearson, Joey Queen, James Woodward and Paul Meyer.
Published in Times Record on July 17, 2019