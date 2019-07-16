Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-8203
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
U. S. National Cemetery
Fort Smith, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie Schossow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie Schossow


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leslie Schossow Obituary
Leslie Schossow
Leslie Lee Schossow, 71, of Barling passed from this life July 15, 2019, in Barling. She was born Oct. 25, 1947, in Sacramento, Calif. Leslie will be remembered for her loyalty, honesty and always being there for her children and family. She was the widow of David Schossow Jr.
Leslie is survived by her daughter, Candice Boitel of Fort Smith; her son, Paul Decker of Barling; as well as 15 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday July 19, 2019, at the U. S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
The family will greet friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Edwards Funeral Home. Services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Paul Decker, James Boitel, Jimmy Pearson, Joey Queen, James Woodward and Paul Meyer.
To leave an online memory, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now