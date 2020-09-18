1/1
Leslie Thomas
Leslie Thomas, 57, of Van Buren passed away Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2020, at her home. She was a self-employed leather craftsman.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Leota Antos.
She is survived by her husband, Rusty Polk of the home; five children, Bridget Polk of Fayetteville, Ashley Ballch of Kansas City, J.D. Murrah, Ethan Polk and Evan Polk, all of Fort Smith; and six grandchildren.
Family memorial graveside service will be at noon Saturday, Sept. 26 at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
