Home

POWERED BY

Services
DOWDEN FUNERAL HOME
710 US Hwy 270
Heavener, OK 74937
918-653-2222
For more information about
Lessie Morrow
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Lessie Morrow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lessie Morrow

Send Flowers
Lessie Morrow Obituary
Lessie Morrow
Lessie May (Massengale) Morrow, 85, of Heavener died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Forrester Baptist Church with burial at Monroe Cemetery under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home.
She is survived by her husband, Richard; a daughter, Lynn Stallings; a son, Richard Morrow; two sisters, Varna Lamance and Dal Carraway; four grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lessie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.