Lessie Morrow
Lessie May (Massengale) Morrow, 85, of Heavener died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Forrester Baptist Church with burial at Monroe Cemetery under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home.
She is survived by her husband, Richard; a daughter, Lynn Stallings; a son, Richard Morrow; two sisters, Varna Lamance and Dal Carraway; four grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 12, 2019