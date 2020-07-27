Letha Moschner

Letha Marjorie Moschner passed from this life to her immortal home on July 25, 2020. She was born Feb. 9, 1918, in Community Chapel, part of which is now Fort Chaffee, to Laura and Thomas Edward Misee. She was the youngest of five siblings.

Letha was a country girl, she lived the majority of her life within a 20-mile circle, leaving for only a short time as she and her family moved to Wewoka, Okla., for work. She spoke of the things she had seen and experienced during her 102 years, from riding to Fort Smith in a wagon with a rock wrapped in a blanket to keep warm and sleeping over night in the wagon yard to seeing men land on the moon. She told us the memories her grandparents had of the Civil War in this area and Native Americans walking down Garrison Avenue during the Trail of Tears. She lived through The Great Depression, the forced removal from her family home during World War II and all of the ensuing wars from that time on. She worked to help her community by carrying petitions to bring water and paved roads to the New Hope community. She lived on her farm until she was 100 years old, then moved to Brookdale Assisted Living until her passing.

She was an intelligent, creative woman who loved her beautiful flowers and reading. She was an ardent Arkansas Razorbacks fan and an avid Scrabble player. Her greatest love was for her family, her Lord and her family at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Hackett.

Letha was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Moschner; her parents; her brothers and sisters, Herschel Misee, Cecil Misee, Ethel Rosson and Vela Durden; a son-in-law, Dr. Michael Barry Hightower, who she loved as a son; and two great-granddaughters, Jennifer and Nicole Hightower.

Her surviving legacy is her daughters, Gail Hightower, Linda Babb and husband Perry, Marilyn Sadler and husband Damon and Sharon Efurd and husband Steve; her grandchildren, Gina and Peter Martin, Brian and Stacey Hightower, Kelly and Samantha Hightower, Michael Huddleston, Luke Efurd, Mandy and Rocky Walker and Sara and Aaron Wirth; her great-grandchildren, Lauren, Ethan and Emily Walker, Stan Soltaire, Jordan and Julia Hightower and Emma, Rodney, Jax and Callie Wirth; and her great-great-grandchildren, Alister and Bentley Soltaire.

The family appreciates so much the kindnesses of the staff at Brookdale Assisted Living, as they became family to her. The family would also like to thank Nell Rose Porter and Dirlene Helms, who loved and cared for Letha in her home, for their dedication to her.

Private graveside service will be Wednesday, July 29 at Mount Zion Cemetery, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood. Celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Viewing will be 3-6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.



