Levedia Maxwell
Levedia Mary Jane Maxwell, 83, of Barling died Friday, March 22, 2019, at a local hospital.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at Mount McCurry in Rudy under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
She is survived by a son, Ricky Rogers in Van Buren; seven sisters, Deloyce Thomas, Peggy Thomas, Brenda Parker and Janet McMaster, all of Van Buren, Kay Ridenour of Eufaula, Okla., Freda McTyre of Fort Smith and Edwina Duncan of Alma; two brothers, Clifford Pixley of Roland and Mike Pixley of Cedarville; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service, from noon to 1 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 25, 2019
