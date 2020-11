Or Copy this URL to Share

Levon Dehart

Levon Dehart, 90, of Heavener died Nov. 17, 2020.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel with Burial at Hontubby Cemetery.

She is survived by two daughters, Judy Scott and Linda Dehart; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.