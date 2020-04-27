|
Levoy Nichols
Melford "Levoy" Nichols of Fort Smith passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at the age of 77. Levoy was born June 7, 1942, in Greenwood. He attended Greenwood High School and graduated in 1960. Upon his graduation, he attended Ouachita Baptist University and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Education. He continued his education at Henderson State University, where he earned a Master of Science degree in Education. Levoy graduated from the Arkansas-Oklahoma School of Real Estate. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, where he was awarded the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Air Force Good Conduct Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal and National Defense Service Medal. He was also a member of the Arkansas National Guard. He worked at Rheem until he retired. Levoy attended East Side Baptist Church and Community Bible Church.
Levoy was preceded in death by his parents, Melford I. Nichols and Margaret Lucille (Sadler) Nichols; and his wife, Ruth "Yvonne" (Solesbee) Nichols.
He is survived by a son, Stuart Nichols and wife Jeannette of Jenks, Okla.; two grandsons, Tanner Nichols and Brady Nichols, both of Jenks; a sister, Carolyn Parker and husband Henry of Van Buren; five nephews, Cody Solesbee, Cheyne Solesbee, Scott Parker, Brandon Parker and Justin Parker; an aunt, Cookie Sadler of Greenwood; and many other cousins and family.
No services are scheduled at this time. Burial will be at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
In honor of Levoy Nichols, public viewing will be 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, April 28 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Reynolds Cancer Support House, 3324 S. M, Ft. Smith, AR 72903.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 28, 2020