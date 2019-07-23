|
Lewis Perkins Sr.
Lewis Peter Perkins Sr., 57, of Ozark died Saturday, July 20, 2019, in Ozark.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
He is survived by three daughters, Anna Perkins of Ozark, Jennifer Perkins of Clarksville and Sharee Lee of Danville; two sons, Lewis Perkins Jr. of Ozark and Jermiah Perkins of Modesto, Calif.; three sisters, Barbara Luna of El Sobrante, Calif., Pat Becera of Orville, Calif., and Betty Winkle of Joplin, Mo.; and eight grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on July 24, 2019