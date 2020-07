Or Copy this URL to Share

Lexie Huggins

Lexie M. Huggins, 57, of Arkoma died July 17, 2020, in Arkoma.

Memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Stevenson; a daughter, Amanda Huggins; two sons, Robert and Joshua Huggins; his mother, Margie Stanley; two stepdaughters, DeAmbra Jernigan and Amy McWilliams; a stepson, Randy Kress; and 14 grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store