|
|
|
Liberty Herrera
Liberty Rain Herrera, infant daughter of Jamie and Grayson Herrera of Webbers Falls, Okla., died Monday, March 30, 2020, in Tulsa.
Private burial will be at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by two sisters, Addyson Blythe and Joyce Herrera; a brother, Hunter Herrera; her grandparents, Karen and Kimmy Nash, Patricia and Alan Anderson and Donna Palfrey; and her great-grandparents, Mary and Raymond Gross and Mary Nash.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 2, 2020