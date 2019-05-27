|
Lida Vann
Lida Ray Beasley Vann, 99, of Fort Smith passed from this life May 25, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born Oct. 10, 1919, in Magnolia to the late William Marvin Beasley and Leona Frances Atkinson Beasley. Lida was a 1936 graduate of Magnolia High School and later attended Magnolia A&M, now known as Southern Arkansas University, then a two year school and then went to the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville and graduated in 1940 with a Bachelor of Science in Home Economics. After graduation, she taught home economics for one year in Cotton Plant and two years in Van Buren. After teaching in Van Buren, she retired to raise a family. Lida was very active in women's work at First Presbyterian Church in Fort Smith. She held all offices in The Circle and was chairman many times. Lida was president of the Women of the Church, now known as The Presbyterian Women, for more than one term. She was ordained as an elder of the church, always serving on the Stewardship Committee. Lida was a sustaining member of the Junior League and served as sustainer to the Junior League Board. She was also active in community services by working polls for all elections for many years. In what little free time she had, Lida enjoyed the outdoors, sewing, playing bridge and entertaining friends.
Lida is survived by her children, Edward Vann of Lavaca, Marvin Vann of Fort Smith and Mary Kay Vann Shank of Dallas; seven grandsons and two granddaughters; as well as 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Roy H. Vann; her son, Dr. Lewis E. Vann; her sister, Mary Frances Beasley Albright; and her brother, William Marvin Beasley Jr.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church in Fort Smith with burial to follow at Forest Park Cemetery.
The family will greet friends 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Edwards Funeral Home.
Services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
At the family's request, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 116 N. 12th St., Fort Smith, AR 72901; or — Ozark Affiliate, P.O. Box 309, Springdale, AR 72764.
