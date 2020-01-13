Home

Lilaben Patel, 71, of Fort Smith passed from this life on Jan. 12, 2020, in Fort Smith. Lilaben was born Jan. 10, 1949, in Wadhvania, India, to Vithalbhai and Laxmiben Patel. She was a retired hotel owner and of the Hindu faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dhan Patel; and a daughter, Nita Patel.
She is survived by a son, Manish Patel of Fort Smith; and three daughters, Dharini Patel of Fort Smith, Reena Patel of Denton, Texas, and Sunita Patel of New Braunfels, Texas.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel with cremation to follow, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Prayer service will be said at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 15, 2020
