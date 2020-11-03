1/1
Lillian Turner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lillian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lillian Turner
Lillian Faye Turner, 87, passed away Nov. 1, 2020, in Broken Arrow, Okla. She was born Nov. 30, 1932, in Magnolia to Grover C. and Mae (Staggs) Peterson. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard.
She is survived by a daughter, Judy Hurst of Broken Arrow; two sons, Len Turner of Tulsa and Leon Turner of Greenwood; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Private funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Wesley United Methodist Church with burial at Woodlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home. The service will be live streamed on Wesley United Methodist Church's Facebook page.
Viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, where the family will be present from 5-7 p.m.
Online condolences may be sent at www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved