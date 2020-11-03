Lillian Turner
Lillian Faye Turner, 87, passed away Nov. 1, 2020, in Broken Arrow, Okla. She was born Nov. 30, 1932, in Magnolia to Grover C. and Mae (Staggs) Peterson. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard.
She is survived by a daughter, Judy Hurst of Broken Arrow; two sons, Len Turner of Tulsa and Leon Turner of Greenwood; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Private funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Wesley United Methodist Church with burial at Woodlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home. The service will be live streamed on Wesley United Methodist Church's Facebook page.
Viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, where the family will be present from 5-7 p.m.
Online condolences may be sent at www.edwardsfuneralhome.com
.