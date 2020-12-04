1/1
Lillie Smith
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lillie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lillie Smith
Lillie Mae Smith, age 92, passed away Dec. 4, 2020, in Van Buren. She was born July 12, 1928, in Subiaco to Ollie and Grace Freeman.
She loved working in her yard and had the most beautiful flowers. She won the Orchid Award when she lived in Fort Smith. She also loved to go shopping.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James O. Smith; her son, Kenneth R. Smith; a brother; and three sisters.
She is survived by two daughters, Marilyn Jennings (Lonnie) of Van Buren and Kathy Chiolino (Mike) of Fort Smith; five grandchildren, Chris Vick (Brandi) of Lavaca, Angela Johnson (Mike) of Fort Smith, Maria Norvell (Michael) of Tallahassee, Fla., Nick Chiolino (Erin) of Springdale and Shelly Haynes (Harry) of Bella Vista; and six great-grandchildren, Allison Sandlin, Chandler Johnson, Cole Vick, Mila Norvell, Hudson Chiolino and Isaac Haynes.
Private graveside service will be at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Public viewing will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army, 301 N. Sixth St., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
To view her online guestbook, please go to www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Viewing
10:00 - 05:00 PM
Edwards Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
4797828203
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edwards Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved