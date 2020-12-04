Lillie Smith
Lillie Mae Smith, age 92, passed away Dec. 4, 2020, in Van Buren. She was born July 12, 1928, in Subiaco to Ollie and Grace Freeman.
She loved working in her yard and had the most beautiful flowers. She won the Orchid Award when she lived in Fort Smith. She also loved to go shopping.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James O. Smith; her son, Kenneth R. Smith; a brother; and three sisters.
She is survived by two daughters, Marilyn Jennings (Lonnie) of Van Buren and Kathy Chiolino (Mike) of Fort Smith; five grandchildren, Chris Vick (Brandi) of Lavaca, Angela Johnson (Mike) of Fort Smith, Maria Norvell (Michael) of Tallahassee, Fla., Nick Chiolino (Erin) of Springdale and Shelly Haynes (Harry) of Bella Vista; and six great-grandchildren, Allison Sandlin, Chandler Johnson, Cole Vick, Mila Norvell, Hudson Chiolino and Isaac Haynes.
Private graveside service will be at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Public viewing will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army, 301 N. Sixth St., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
To view her online guestbook, please go to www.edwardsfuneralhome.com
.