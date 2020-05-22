|
Lily McFarland
Lily Anne McFarland, 86, of Alma passed away Thursday, May 22, 2020, at a local nursing home. She was a homemaker and of the Christian faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert McFarland; and her parents, John and Sally (Patrick) Hearidge.
She is survived by a daughter, Pam Knights and husband Terry of Alma; a son, Dewayne McFarland and wife Julie of Las Vegas; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on May 23, 2020