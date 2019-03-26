|
|
|
Linda Andrews
Linda "L.D." Darlene Andrews, 69, of Ozark died Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Old Country Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
She is survived by four daughters, Felicia Wells of Overland Park, Kan., Kellie Andrews and Shana Harding, both of Leavenworth, Kan., and Yana Jones of Missouri; three sisters, Mary Collins, Barbara Ortiz and Rita Cordova; three brothers, Eddie, David and Tim Dukes; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 27, 2019
