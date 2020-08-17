1/1
Linda Ashley
1945 - 2020
Linda Sue Ashley, 75, of Mountainburg passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at a local hospital. She was born June 5, 1945, in Sayre, Okla., to William "Bill" and Myrtle (Rhodes) Cummins. She was a homemaker and loved to play bingo and slots.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Jessie Ashley.
Survivors include two daughters, Sherry Avery and husband Keith of Spiro and Susan Rice and husband Scott of Van Buren; two sons, Travis Ashley and wife Debbie of Sayre and Terry Ashley of Mountainburg; a sister-in-law, Pam Cummins of Sentinel, Okla.; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial service will be at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18 at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Memorial service
03:30 PM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
