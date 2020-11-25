Linda Benson

Linda Benson, 58, of Howe died Nov. 23, 2020.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Heavener with burial at Hontubby Cemetery.

She is survived by three daughters, Salena McCarthy, Lindsey Williams and Tosha Culpepper; two sons, David Williams and JonDale Morris; three sisters, Bonnie Dehart, Pennie Williams and Sharron Smallwood; two brothers, Norman and T.C. Benson; and 16 grandchildren.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



