Linda Benson
Linda Benson, 58, of Howe died Nov. 23, 2020.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Heavener with burial at Hontubby Cemetery.
She is survived by three daughters, Salena McCarthy, Lindsey Williams and Tosha Culpepper; two sons, David Williams and JonDale Morris; three sisters, Bonnie Dehart, Pennie Williams and Sharron Smallwood; two brothers, Norman and T.C. Benson; and 16 grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Published in Times Record from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
