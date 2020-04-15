Home

Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-8203
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
View Map
Linda Bradley


1926 - 2020
Linda Bradley Obituary
Linda Bradley
Linda Lou Carrick Bradley, age 93, of Little Rock died April 14, 2020. She was born to the late Robert Hall and Otha Holland Carrick on July 23, 1926, in Little Rock. Her husband of 58 years, James Luther Bradley, preceded her in death.
She was a proud graduate of Little Rock Central High School and the University of Arkansas, where she was a business major. Before becoming a full-time homemaker and caregiver, she served as secretary to the superintendent of Pulaski County Special School District for a number of years.
A longtime resident of Fort Smith, she was a member of First United Methodist Church, where she served on many committees including charter member of the Altar Guild, the administrative board, co-chair of Worship, president of the Gleaners Class and chair of the Prayer Room. She participated and served as a group leader of the Bible Study Fellowship for many years. She also was a member of PEO Chapter F.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her son, Dale Bradley.
She is survived by a daughter, Joyce Babin; a son-in-law, Hunter Babin of Little Rock; and a granddaughter, Catherine Babin of Fort Worth, Texas.
Private memorial service will be held. Burial be at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Viewing will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 17 at Edwards Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church Scholarship Fund, 500 N. 15th St., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
To place online condolences, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 16, 2020
