Linda Crane
Linda LaVera Crane, 73, of Cove died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Texarkana, Texas.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Beasley-Wood Funeral Home in Mena.
She is survived by her husband, William; two daughters, Stacey Wren and Shelley Crane; three sons, Steven, Scott and Sherman Schantz; three stepdaughters, Theresa Lance, Tonya Heard and Tammy Rowe; two stepsons, Stanley Plumley and Michael Crane; several brothers and sisters; 24 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 12, 2020