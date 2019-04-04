|
|
Linda Cravens
Linda Lee Hunt Cravens, formerly of Fort Smith and Roland, died at the age of 96 on March 4, 2019, while living in Dallas. She was born June 13, 1922, in Pea Ridge. She was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. T.L. Hunt and the widow of the Rev. Byron Cravens. She graduated from Fort Smith High School, attended Gulf Park College in Biloxi, Miss., and Fort Smith Junior College, now the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, before earning her Bachelor of Arts degree from Hendrix College in Conway. After she and Byron Cravens married in September of 1943, they moved to Oklahoma City, where he served as the founding minister of May Avenue Methodist Church. They went on to serve First Methodist Church in Ponca City, Okla., before moving to Nichols Hills Methodist Church in Oklahoma City. They moved to Fort Smith in 1961 when Mr. Cravens joined the management staff of Hunt Dry Goods Co., a family business that had been established by Linda's grandfather, R.T. Hunt. Upon Mr. Cravens' retirement, they spent many happy years raising their Angus and Brangus cattle on their farm north of Roland. They also traveled extensively, but they were always happy to come home to their mountaintop perch near what is today Cravencrest, near Roland.
After her husband's death in 2011, Mrs. Cravens remained in her home on Free Ferry Road before moving to Butterfield Trail Village in Fayetteville and then later to CC Young Senior Living in Dallas, Texas.
Mrs. Cravens was a homemaker who was always active in her community, whether as a longtime volunteer at Methodist Village Auxiliary or an active participant in the Fortnightly Club. She served on the Salvation Army board of directors. She and her husband were both active supporters of the growth of the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. Even after moving to Dallas, she continued as a member of First Methodist Church in Fort Smith.
Mrs. Cravens is survived by her three children, Pamela Galvani of Bainbridge Island, Wash., Tom Cravens of Las Vegas and Martha Bonilla of Dallas; as well as by her sister, Sara Hunt Hauert of Tucson, Ariz. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at First United Methodist Church sanctuary. Private committal of cremains will be in the church columbarium. The family will visit with friends in the church narthex following the service.
Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home, 201 N. 12th St., Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 7, 2019